Phnom Penh: Mr. Ros Sovacha, Spokesman of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, said that the Ministry of Education plans to reopen private educational institutions and some state institutions during September 2020. He said the private institutions that allow open will be the second stage; from kindergarten to high school. Public schools will open for 9th and 12th grade students to prepare for the exams which will take place in December.



At the same time, the reopening of kindergartens, primary and secondary schools in the second phase, the Ministry of Education Youth and Sports have decided to set out two approaches for educational institutions to comply with:

1. Put safety, well-being, health, students and education staff as a priority.

2. Promoting a mix of distance education between distance learning, e-learning and traditional distance learning.

Heng Vanda, President of the Cambodian Higher Education Association, said that the opening of private schools at all levels in September is Online plus, which requires students to take turns with students in grades 20 to 25. The rest of the students have to study online because the school has from 40 to 50 students.

He added that of the 20 international high-level private schools that opened this August, students are studying in classes with only 15 students in each class.

However, he added that schools must adhere to moderate hygiene standards as instructed by the Ministry of Health to prevent COVID-19 and with only with prior permission from the Ministry of Education.



He said that means school who wish to re-launch have to sign an agreement with the Ministry of Education in order to open a formal process. if According to the Ministry of Education, in case any educational institution does not follow rules carefully and causes an outbreak of COVID-19, the institutions and management will face legal action and administrative measures, according to the legal norms in force.







It should be noted that in the first phase, the Ministry of Education allowed 20 international private schools with high standards to open. Already in August, requires students in grade 1 to 15 people only. KPT