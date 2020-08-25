Banteay Meanchey Province: A joint force consisting of the Provincial Police Commissioner, the Provincial Gendarmerie, the Armed Forces and the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Administration joined hands to clear away the weeds, pour soil and put anti-rust paint on the Teuk Thla steel bridge in Teuk Thla village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Serey Sophorn city on August 24, 2020.

Mr. Prak Sarak, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works and Transport of Banteay Meanchey Province, told reporters that the clearing of thorns, weeds, landscaping around the bridge and the rust protection of Teuk Thla Bridge are now in accordance with his recommendations, along with those of Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Yan and Ms. Mao Malay Ke Kim Yan.

Mr. Prak Sarak said that the purpose of this activity is to promote the preservation of steel bridges from the French colonial era and the development of the memorial park, which was established in 2018 on the initiative of Ms. Mao Malay Ke Kim Yan. The 84-year-old steel bridge should be kept as part of history and memories, and to remind the values ​​of peace after the end of the war.

According to the historical research, the Teuk Thla Bridge is a steel bridge with UVHL panels, from the French colonial era, the only original bridge along National Road 5 at the head of Stung Serei Sophorn in Teuk Thla Village. Sangkat Teuk Thla, 6 km west of Serei Sophorn city.

The bridge is 81 meters long, 5 meters wide, has three rows of concrete bridge pillars and was built in 1931 at the same time as the construction of National Road No. 5- Phnom Penh to Poipet with a length of 408 kilometers. But this bridge to this day is very dilapidated due to its old age, combined with being hit by cars, tanks and landmines.

The bridge does not allow vehicles to cross today, only pedestrians. When the Prime Minister inaugurated the Meanchey University near the bridge on April 4, 2008, he agreed to the request of Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Yan and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to preserve the bridge. A new modern bridge has been built next to the old one here. KPT