Phnom Penh: Sources at the General Administration of Immigration have revealed that a Chinese man who fled to Cambodia after killing his parents in China will be deported.

On August 17, 22-year-old Huang Mouyang was arrested in Orussey I Hotel, located at 14, Street 111, corner of 198, Village 4, Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

The General Administration of Immigration has applied for a deportation order to the Ministry of the Interior expel the suspect.

According to Chinese news, on the evening of August 20, the Nanning Public Security Bureau of Guangxi issued a notice: At 19:00 on August 10, 2020, a male and a female couple were found in the dormitory of a school on Xiangsi Hubei Road, Nanning. They had lain dead for many day. After receiving the news, the police quickly carried out on-site investigations.

The investigation revealed that Huang Mouyang, a relative of the victim, was suspected of committing a major crime and had fled abroad. The sub-bureau immediately carried out investigation work through international police cooperation. Chinese and Cambodian police cooperated to verify the identity of the person.

Huang Mouyang’s father was a lawyer and his mother a professor. It is said that Huang Mouyang killed his parents because of the dispute over studying abroad. Before the epidemic, Huang Mouyang had been studying in the UK. Due to the epidemic, he returned to China temporarily.

It appears that Huang Mouyang may not have wanted to stay with his parents and wished to go abroad again. However, Huang Mouyang’s parents disagreed due to safety considerations, and he killed his parents during an argument and fled to Cambodia.