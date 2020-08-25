A British backpacker was left with flesh hanging from his leg after being bitten by a spider in Cambodia.

Andrew Hodges, 56, was working in restaurants in the South East Asian country when he was nipped on his leg by a spider. He was just three weeks into the working holiday when he was bitten in the middle of the night.

Hodges suffered horrible leg injuries which saw his limb swell to twice its size – and even caused him to hallucinate and collapse.

Hodges said he was bitten in 2018 but the injuries caused such horrific problems he has been unable to travel home.

Hodges, of Woking Surrey, said he’s also now stuck and unable to travel home because of the pandemic.

He said: ‘I ‘suspect it was a spider bite although I have no recollection of it happening.

‘I was acting very strange according to a next door neighbour, and my knee on my right leg was apparently twice the size.

‘It wasn’t until I collapsed in the street when a passer by found me and offered to take me to hospital.

‘I was left on a trolley with no medicine……………. FULL STORY………..

Hodge’s savings have been flushed away from paying for eight months worth of medicine.

He is also in debt from not paying his £200 a month visa due to not being able to walk to immigration.

‘I’m stranded anyway because you can’t get out of the country because of lockdown’ he said.

‘Even if I could fly, the main reason is the total costs here from what I paid in medical bills and eight months of medicines, all the money I had saved up slowly has drained away.’

He added: ‘The spider bite destroyed my whole life as I knew it and now I am reduced to poverty and will soon be on the streets of Cambodia.’

Hodges is hoping his brothers or other family in Woking will get in touch to help him.