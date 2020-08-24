Preah Sihanouk Province: A man was arrested for premeditated murder. The victim had reportedly cursed the suspect’s mother a long time ago, causing anger.

Later the suspect drank with the victim, then had the opportunity to grab the victim by the arm from behindand strangled him to death.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police said that on August 23, 2020 at 16:00, the specialized force arrested a suspect named Thai Reth (aka Kun), male, 37 years old, originally from Thmor Koul district. Battambang Province, currently living in Rithy 2 Village, Keo Phos Commune, Stung Hav District, Preah Sihanouk Province, for premeditated murder.

The incident took place on August 15, 2020 at around 21:00 in Rithy 2 village, Keo Phos commune, Stung Hav district, Preah Sihanouk province.

The suspect told police that he had been angry with the victim for a long time, until on August 15, 2020, he had a drink with the victim, then followed the victim and had the opportunity to grab the victim’s hand. The victim was trapped and the victim was strangled to death.

Currently, the suspect is being processed by the specialized force and sent to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court. PPR