Sihanoukville: (Preliminary information) Authorities said that a foreign man died on August 24, 2020 at 08:30 am. Sangkat 3 Administrative Police Station reported that the man was found in a room (near the airplane building/car museum) in group 27 Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The man was named as ANDREI NIKITENKO, a Russian aged 54. His visa expired on August 8, 2020.



The man came stay on June 20, 2020, and used to work om the premises. He went to work on the islands and became sick and asked the landlord to stay at the scene.

The body is currently being kept at the scene awaiting examination by the technical police.