Preah Vihear: On August 23, 2020, at 2:10 pm, there was a traffic accident on National Road No. 62 between km 141-142, Bakk village, Tbeng Meanchey, Preah Vihear.

The driver of the vehicle, a silver Toyota with license plate Phnom Penh 2Z-7512, was named as Mao Nal, male, 39 years old. The car overturned for reasons unknown.

There were 8 passengers in the vehicle:

1, Srey Nich, 25 years old (died).

2. Name: Nal Phanit, male, 12 years old (died).

Injured:

1, Mao Seila, female.

2. Mao Rithyung, male.

3, Srey Sao, male, 21 years old.

4. Moch Moeung, female, 62 years old.

5. Loeun, female, 63 years old.

All were from Boribo Village, Tbeng 2 Commune, Kolen, Preah Vihear

.After the incident, the police arrived at the scene, called an ambulance to transport the victims to the hospital and arranged for the bodies to be handed over to the family for the traditional ceremony. POST NEWS