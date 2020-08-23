Phnom Penh: On August 22, 2020, at 5:30 pm, the Srah Chak Administrative Police Force of Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate arrested a suspect at the Kouch Kanong roundabout on Street 70, Village 19, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. He was charged with aggravated intentional violence (assault with his hand causing injury) which took place at the Kouch Kanong roundabout, Street 70 on August 21, 2020 at 1:15 pm.

Suspect’s name is Kim Sara, alias Tran, male, 31 years old, Khmer, a tuk tuk driver, living in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

A white Indian BAJAJ tricycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1ID-9503 and a black NOKIA mobile phone were seized.

The victim was Touch Chenda, male, 38 years old, also a tuk tuk driver from Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, before the incident on August 21, 2020, at 1:15, the victim had an argument with the suspect and the suspect hit him 3 or 4 times, injuring his head, and then escaped.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Sokha Tuol Sangke Hospital until 3:30 pm on the same day, after which he came to report and file a complaint at the Srah Chak Administrative Police Station.

After receiving a complaint from the victim, the Daun Penh District Police Inspector and the Srah Chak Administrative Police Force cooperated with the victim to search for the suspect.

On August 22, 2020 at 5:30 PM, the suspect was found at the roundabout at Kouch Kanong, Street 70, Village 19, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. He was arrested and handed over to the Srah Chak Administrative Police Station for questioning.

After questioning the suspect, Kim Sara alias Tran, admitted that he had punched the victim.

The suspect was sent to the Daun Penh police station, waiting to be sent to court for legal action. POST NEWS