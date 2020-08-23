Phnom Penh: A power fault (*other sources suggest a gas explosion) caused a fire in three houses at 6:20 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, along Street 390 at the corner of Street 105 behind the Sre Khlong Guesthouse in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang III, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

According to the owner of the house, before the incident, he heard a loud explosion from the other side of the house and he jumped out to safety.

He immediately contacted the police to intervene. No one was injured or killed, but a large amount of property, including three houses, were damaged. RASMEI