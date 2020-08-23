Phnom Penh: On August 21, 2020, a 36-year-old man, VLACHESLAV NIKITIN, was arrested begging money on the street and had no passport, in front of house no. 390, Mao Tse Toun boulevard, in Khan Beung Keng Kong, Phnom Penh.

The Russian man came to Cambodia through the Vietnam border, a week before the border closed. He was carrying a sign asking for money; written in Khmer and Chinese saying something like ” I travel around the world without money. Please help me with my journey”.

KHMEREAD