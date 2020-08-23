Phnom Penh: A man drove into a dividing barrier at 3:30 AM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in front of the General Department of Mineral Resources along the road. Russian Federation in Sangkat Ka Kap I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

According to security guards near the scene, a was Highlander driving along Russian Federation Road from east to west quickly, with a male behind the wheel busy talking on the phone when it went off course and smashed the concrete. The car was damaged, but no one was injured in the accident. The man then left the scene.

After the incident, authorities came down to measure and lift the vehicle and stored it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner, waiting for the matter to be resolved later. RASMEI