Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a notice on August 23 that there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new treated cases in Cambodia yesterday.

As of the morning of August 23, Cambodia had confirmed a total of 273 cases and treated a total of 263 cases, leaving 10 patients still in hospital. Since August 14, Cambodia has had no new confirmed cases for 9 consecutive days.

87,726 tests have been performed.