Sihanoukville: On the evening of August 22, 2020, three Chinese nationals robbed a fellow Chinese national in front of ABA Bank Central in Sihanoukville. They were immediately arrested and detained in front of the White Sand Casino in Sihanoukville.

Major General Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner, said that his police force cracked down on aggravated theft (using knives, robberies and kidnappings between Chinese nationals).



According to the report, on August 22, 2020, at 5:30 PM, the Criminal Police Task Force received information from residents that at ABA Bank, located in Village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville, there were three Chinese men robbing another Chinese man with a machete.

At that time, the specialized force that was patrolling at that point went to rescue the victim, and when the suspects saw the police, they all escaped.

Police then brought the victim to the police office to file a complaint and conduct a thorough search to arrest the suspects. It was not until 19:00 on the same day that the search force found out that the suspect was hiding at Bao Jin Casino, located in Group 17, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province, and cooperated with the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate and Special intervention.



Victim’s name: HE JIN, male, 28 years old, Chinese, a construction contractor, living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.



The suspects:

1. NANG LIFU, male, 38 years old, Chinese, Hotel staff, Cashier, Residence in Phnom Penh.

2-CHENG LIANG PING, male, 38 years old, Chinese, a restaurant worker, living in Phnom Penh.

3- ZHENG XIAN JIN, male, 38 years old, Chinese, a supermarket worker, Residence in Koh Pich, Phnom Penh.



The evidence seized:

– 2 knives and 4 mobile phones.

In this case, the specialized force is building a case according to the procedure to be sent to the provincial court to be tried according to the law. NKD