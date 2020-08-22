Prey Veng Province: The body of a woman was found in a canal with three wounds, and suspected to be a case of murder, .

This incident happened on August 21, 2020 at 7:30 at the canal in Svay Tani village, Boeung Preah commune, Ba Phnom district, Prey Veng province.

The body of the victim was identified as Dim Phang, a 26-year-old female who lived in Ta Pich Tbong Village, Reak Chey Commune, Ba Phnom District, Prey Veng Province.

According to the 65-year-old mother of the victim, she reported that on August 19, 2020 at around 7.30 pm, M. Rathna, alias Chheung, a 20-year-old male, lived in Prasre village, Boeung commune. Preah Srok Ba Phnom and two other people drove the victim away on a motorbike to the east and disappeared.

The family searched for the victim but could not find her until August 21, 2020.

According to the autopsy, there were 3 wounds to her right eye, mouth and nose.

The authorities have identified the suspects and are now searching for them. PPR