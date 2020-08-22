Phnom Penh: A woman suspected of being drunk drove a Toyota Prius into the back of a Highlander, which then bumped into another Toyota Prius at a traffic light, causing severe damage, but fortunately no one was injured.

The incident occurred at 12:20 AM on August 22, 2020 at the Freedom stoplight along Monivong Blvd., at right angles to Kampuchea Krom Road. In Sangkat Monorom, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-0023 was seen traveling along Monivong Blvd. It stopped waiting for the traffic light, while a white Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-0961 was traveling in the same direction stopped behind.

Suddenly a red Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AV-6078, driven by a woman suspected of being drunk, drove from behind at high speed, hit the back of the Highlander and pushed it into the stopped Prius. The red Prius suffered serious damage, but the other cars appear to have only minor damage.

After the incident, local authorities and experts arrived, with both parties asking for a compromise. The bad driving woman offered to pay to repair both vehicles to end the story at the scene. NKD