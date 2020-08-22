Phnom Penh: A man was very drunk when he drove a Lexus RX350 into the Koh Pich riverbank, causing damage to a wall. The car then rolled down the bank into the river, causing it to sink. The incident caused surprise to the security and local authorities at 1:40 AM on August 22, 2020 in the area of ​​Koh Pich near the Rainbow Bridge in Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh Phnom Penh.

According to security sources guarding the Koh Pich area, a drunken man was seen driving a white Lexus RX350 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AF-9666 at the scene. He drove along the concrete road along the river from north to south. He suddenly hit the riverbank completely, causing several meters of wall to break and the car continued to fall into the river water. Fortunately, the owner was not injured, but the car sank.

After the incident, the local police contacted the professional police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office, waiting for a solution later. NKD