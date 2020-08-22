Siem Reap: Provincial gendarmerie forces arrested two perpetrators (and four accomplices?) on the evening of August 21 2020, after a vicious attack caused death and injury on the night of the 19th August.

A Gendarmerie official revealed to Rasmei Kampuchea that the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie had searched and arrested two perpetrators on the evening of August 21, 2020 at different locations after the incident on the night of August 19.

The same official also revealed that the about 15 to 16 people were involved in the incident in front of Sokha Siem Reap Hotel in Traing Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, that ended with a young man hacked to death and another seriously injured.

The attack occurred in front of tourists and locals celebrating the holiday.

At the moment, the authorities are continuing to search for others involved and punish them according to the law. RASMEI