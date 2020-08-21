Banteay Meanchey: According to the General Commission of the National Police, two Thai nationals and a Cambodian, were arrested on August 20, 2020 by police in Banteay Meanchey.

At 3:35 pm on August 18, 2020, Poipet City Anti-Drug Force patrolled in front of Paramich Casino in Kbal Spean 1 village and met a suspect named Kolwat Solivong Aki, male, 41 years old. The Thai national was brought for questioning at the municipal police inspectorate.

The inspector continued that after interrogating Kolwat Solivong Aki, the force continued to detain two more suspects at the intersection of Putra Road, Kbal Spean 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City:

Chan Rachana, female, 45 years old, a casino staff, and Nut Tha Thai, Thai Samran, female, Thai, 59 years old and wife of Kolwat Solivong Aki.

Police seized 8 small bags of white powder and 770 red WY tablets.



Later, the force searched the l room of Kolwat Solivong Aki and found two sets of drug scales and some drug paraphernalia.

Lt. Col. Neng Sochea, Deputy Commissioner for Anti-Drug Police, confirmed that one Cambodian suspect and two suspects, a Thai couple, have been sent to the provincial court by the Anti-Drug Bureau to prepare legal cases.