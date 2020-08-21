Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on August 21, 2020 issued a press release reporting no new COVID-19 cases, while six more patients have been successfully treated.

The six healers were all Cambodian men:

A 23-year-old man from Prey Nob district, who had come from from Qatar via Malaysia to Cambodia on July 31, 2020. He had negative test results 2 times and was allowed to leave Chak Angre Health Center, Phnom Penh.

A 57-year-old man from Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, who was traveling from the United States via South Korea to Cambodia on July 31, 2020. He also had 2 negative test results and was released from Chak Angre Health Center, Phnom Penh.

A 23-year-old man and two 26-year-old men and a 27-year-old man, all from Tbong Khmum province, who came from Indonesia and arrived in Cambodia on July 23, 2020. They were allowed to leave Preah Norodom Sihanouk Referral Center Tbong Khmum.

Please be informed that as of 07:00 AM on August 21, 2020 in Cambodia, a total of 273 cases of 19 Kovid (19 females and 219 males) were found, of which the total number of treated patients nationwide was 259 (53 females and 206 males). A total of 14 patients remain in public and private hospitals.

85,247 tests have been carried out.