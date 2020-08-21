Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of August 21 , 2020, Ms. O Vandin, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health of Cambodia, came out to clarify the case of a Chinese man who died in Kang Mea District, Kampong Cham Province, which was not a case of COVID-19, but of a heart attack suffered while having sex .

Ms. O Vandin stressed that the Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that a Chinese man died suddenly during sex on August 21.

The ministry spokesman said that the report of the Provincial Health Department on August 21, 2020 , confirmed that a man , 46, had visited the home of his girlfriend, a 39-year-old woman in O’Svay Keut village, Reay Pay commune , Kang Meas district, Kampong Cham province. At around 3 a.m., he suffered a heart attack while having sex and his girlfriend confirmed this to doctors.

The Ministry would also like to confirm that the Chinese man who died above, a construction foreman in Phnom Penh, had been in love with the above woman for about a year, and this Chinese man always visited the women’s district to meet her.

Vandy added the Provincial Department of Health team took samples from the bodies of Chinese men on the morning of 21 August, sent to check at the Institut Pasteur in Cambodia , and results indicated that no COVID-19 was present. It was concluded that death was caused by hypertension, which led to a heart attack .

Currently, the health team and the authorities have cooperated with the Ministry of Interior to transport the body to Wat Teuk Thla by ambulance from Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital. NKD