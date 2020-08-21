Pursat: At 7:45 a.m. on August 16, 2020, police arrested a suspect in connection with a case of intentional violence at the entrance to Boeung Romlech in Samlanh village, Krapeu Pi commune, Veal Veng district. Pursat Province.

Suspect Sakun Chandara, male, 31 years old, stabbed his own father Prohm Sakun, 67 years old, causing minor injuries.

After the incident, the police brought the suspect to the district police inspectorate for questioning, only to find out that the suspect had an arrest warrant No. 473 NSK / D dated 12/05/2020 for a murder committed on 11/08/2019 in Ta Kong village, Sangkat Sambour, Siem Reap city.

The authorities detained him at the inspectorate for further legal procedures. POST NEWS