Kampong Speu Province: After bragging, a Deputy Police Chief is reported to have pulled out his pistol and fired “anarchically” in the area of ​​Samrong Tong District Hall.

The officer working in Samrong Tong district, was arrested by Kampong Speu provincial police and reported to his superiors after he allegedly drank with his subordinates.

Other officers were also accused of shooting the firearm, according to a report sent by the Samrong Tong District Police Inspectorate to the Kampong Speu Provincial Police Commissioner dated August 20, 2020,

According to the report, on August 19, 2020, at 6:30 PM, several police officers had been drinking together and began shooting at the pond near the district hall.

The shooting caused anarchy and created social insecurity, and provincial police found 11 shell casings at the scene at 10:30 pm on the same day.

It is also reported that on August 18, 2020, 3 shots were fired, and on the night of August 19, 2020, 17 more shots were fired.

Currently, the specialized police force of Kampong Speu Provincial Police is conducting tests.

The source AREY (has photos) continues that several senior officers in the district have been criticized by people for previous bad behavior and abuses of their positions.

UPDATE: According to RASMEI General Dr. Neth Savoeun, National Police Commissioner General has ordered the police officer, named as Kang Pheary, to attend court on August 22 to answer the charges against him.