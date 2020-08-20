Phnom Penh: Two men were on an elevator on the construction site of the former Tai Tai Chinese restaurant, when it broke, killing one man and seriously injuring another.

The incident happened at 11 am on August 20, 2020 at the corner of Monivong Street and Street 200B in Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh.

Sources from the scene also confirmed that the dead victim was named Veha, alias Mao, male, 19 years old, with an address in Prey Svay village, Sangkat Ponsaing, Khan Prek Pnov.



The second, Ro, male, 19 years old was left with severe injuries.



Sources from residents near the scene said that when the incident occurred, they were surprised after hearing a loud bang from inside the construction site, which is more than 10 floors high, and immediately heard screaming for help. They ran to see and realized that the elevator had fallen, killing one and seriously injuring another.

The source added that immediately after the incident, local authorities and Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, Daun Penh district governor, arrived at the scene and assigned a professional officer to make a report and call the construction foreman and the construction site owner, to make a report and suspend construction.

Authorities and paramedics called an ambulance to take the victim to Calmette Hospital for immediate treatment. NKD

(Updated with photos from POST NEWS)