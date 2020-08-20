Phnom Penh: A Chinese man was beaten, causing injuries, and bleeding to his head in what is suspected to be a case of robbery.

The incident took place at 3:20 a.m. on August 20, 2020, along Russian Federation Boulevard in front of a Toyota dealership in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Sources from a security guard at the scene said that before the incident, he saw two men on two motorcycles stopped nearby and picked up the victim, who was lying unconscious. There was blood on his body and in the middle of the road, and he was left lying on the sidewalk at the scene.

According to a woman who stopped to look at the victim and spoke with him in Chinese, he said that before the incident, he ate and drank with Chinese and Cambodian people without specifying where, and the victim said that after drinking he lost all memory of what happened next.

After the incident, local police arrived at the scene and called an ambulance to take the victim to the hospital immediately. Police said the victim is being treated at the hospital has not been questioned yet. NKD