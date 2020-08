Filipina actress Marian Rivera, has caused a social media upset after she posted a photo of herself on August 20 with her husband Dingdong Dantes at Angkor Wat, but wrote “When in Thailand”.

After receiving a lot of criticical comments from Facebook users in Cambodia, the actress deleted the picture, but minutes after posted the same picture again with the same caption.

¬†She later corrected the text and wrote “Cambodia” with an apology.