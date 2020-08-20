Phnom Penh: A man apparently very drunk drove an Indian style tuk tuk into light pole, causing himself serious injuries.

The incident happened at 9:30 pm on August 19, 2020 along the concrete road in Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the people said that before the incident, the vehicle was travelling in the direction from south to north, swerved and hit the light pole, causing serious injuries. People helped to get the man out and he was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment. NKD