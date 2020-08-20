Siem Reap Province: A violent incident happened at 21:30 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in front of Sokha Siem Reap Hotel in Traing Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

Two people attacked another group of people, resulting in a death and serious injuries.

The murder case was caused by two unidentified suspects riding a black 2019 model 125cc motorcycle who attacked a group of 5 victims.

Chat Muth, male, 18 years old, fromSuong Village, Trapeang Thom Commune, Prasat Bakong District, Siem Reap Province died.

Chao Cham, male, 20 years old, living in Kantuot village, Kantuot commune, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province (severe injury).

Phoeun Phea, male, 21 years old, living in Kantuot village, Kantuot commune, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province (minor injury).

Two other men aged 17 and 18 were not hurt.

Authorities say that the motive is not yet known. Authorities are investigating to arrest the suspects and punish them according to the law. AREY