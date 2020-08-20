Phnom Penh): The Ministry of Health on August 20, 2020, issued a press release reporting no new detected cases of COVID-19, and that two patients have been treated.

The two patients allowed to leave hospital were:

A 30-year-old Cambodian man with an address in Sampov Loun District, Battambang Province, who worked at a training and messaging center in Kampong Speu Province and was a flight attendant from Russia via Malaysia to Cambodia on July 19, 2020. He had two negative test results and was released from Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital.

A 42-year-old Kazakh woman traveling from Kazakhstan on a flight via South Korea to Cambodia on August 3, 2020, also had two negative tests and was discharged from Royal Phnom Penh Hospital.

There are currently 20 active cases in the country (1 woman), and 253 patients have made full recoveries (53 women). 83,626 tests have discovered a total of 273 cases since the outbreak began.