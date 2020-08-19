Siem Reap Province: On the afternoon of August 18, 2020, there was a traffic accident in Po Serey village, Kampong Kdei commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province, between the 251-252 km marker on National Road 6.

In this case, a LEXUS LS460L car with RCAF license plate 01: 2-8554, crashed into a 2017 Honda Dream C125 motorcycle with license plate Siem Reap 1Y-7118, leaving the Phon Heng, female, 23 years old, a local resident (wearing a helmet), seriously injured. The motorcycle and car were badly damaged.

The motorcyclist crossed the road carelessly and the car was driving at high speed. The official added that after the incident, the driver fled the scene.

According to officials, the unidentified driver escaped, a 32-year-old male suspect named as Tith Veasna from Phnom Penh was later detained in a field west of the pagoda.

Authorities took the car to the district police inspector to wait for a legal settlement. AREY