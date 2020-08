Kampong Thom: On August 17, 2020, at 3:00 AM, a snake bit a man in Rang Khnay village, Mean Rith commune, Sandan district.

According to the police, the victim was Phin Chet, a 39-year-old man.



It appears the man accidentally stood on the snake, which had come inside his shelter. The species is unknown.

After the incident, the authorities went to inspect the scene and handed over the body to the family for a traditional ceremony. POST NEWS