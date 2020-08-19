Siem Reap: A fire completely engulfed a house on August 18, 2020 at 2 pm in Group 2, Traing Village, Slor Kram, Siem Reap.



According to the local police, the owner of the house was Khun Mao, a 63-year-old female.

The house destroyed by the fire was wooden, measuring 5 meters by 7 meters. Tens of thousands of dollars of property were lost, and the fire is suspected of being caused by an electrical fault.

7 fire trucks and 5 water trucks took almost 2 hours for the blaze to be extinguished. NKD