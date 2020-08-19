Takeo: The Ministry of Health announced on August 19, 2020 that 28 monks at Wat Neang Khmao, Rovieng commune, Samrong district, Takeo province, were suffering a contagious flu, so people and social media users should not be surprised.

Ms. Youk Sambath, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Health, confirmed that the case of 28 monks at Wat Neang Khmao in Cha village, Rovieng commune, Samrong district, Takeo province, had a regular flu infection.

Health officials have visited the pagoda and have placed the young monks in separate rooms.

Citizens are ask not to speculate, or spread false information on social media. RASMEI