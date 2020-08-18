Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Young Boy Killed In Loader Accident

Poipet City – A younf boy was killed in an accident on August 17, 2020, in a brick yard (Ly Heng Chhay) in Phsar Kandal Village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

A Hitachi tractor crushed a 6-year-old boy named Li Yinglong, who was playing on the ground, causing his death.

Poipet City Police immediately inspected the scene.

The driver, Yat, male, about 20 years old escaped from the scene.


The guardian of the child victim said the driver was an employee who worked for him for a long time, and did not intend to cause an accident. It is not clear whether police will still arrest the driver. AREY

