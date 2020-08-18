Phnom Penh: According to the National Police, police and the General Department of Immigration arrested a Chinese national at the request of the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Cambodia for murder in China. The arrest took place on August 17, 2020 at 13:05.

Colonel Chea Chetra, director of the Phnom Penh Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, said the Chinese man was HUANG CHENYANG, aged 22. He was detained at Orussey I Hotel, located at 14, Street 111, corner of 198, Village 4, Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

The Chinese national was sent to the Investigation and Enforcement Department of the General Department of Immigration for further legal proceedings. POST NEWS