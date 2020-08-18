Phnom Penh: A young man traveling with a woman drove a Tacoma at speed along Street 217. Near Stung Meanchey pagoda, he swerved to the left and crashed onto a grass road divider, hitting a small tree and a light pole. This incident happened at 4:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, near Stung Meanchey Pagoda in Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

Luckily no one was injured in this incident.

After the incident, the vehicle was lifted away to the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later. NKD