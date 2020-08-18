Pursat: Pursat Provincial Police arrested a suspect who beat his brother-in-law to death in Siem Reap in 2019 and then fled into hiding.

On July 15, 2019, a 39-year-old female named Sokun, a resident of Ta Kong Village, Sangkat Sambour, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province, reported to the authorities her husband Nhang Vanny, a 43-year-old, had been missing since May 2019. After receiving the report, the force of the Siem Reap City Police Inspectorate began a search.

On September 16, 2019, at 3:00 AM, there was a report from the Sangkat Chief in Ta Kong Village, Sangkat Sambour, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province, there was a mound of land with a bad smell coming from it. After receiving the report, Lieutenant Colonel Nuon Sak Chamroeunrith, Deputy Inspector in Charge of Justice of the Siem Reap City Police Inspectorate, led the force to the scene and excavated the stinking area. A human corpse was found in a shallow grave.

After an autopsy, the police found out that the body was of Nhang Vanny, who went missing in May 2019.

After researching and interviewing witnesses around the Siem Reap City Judicial Police Force identified the suspect as Sokun Chandara, a 32-year-old male, who was Sokun’s half-brother and the brother-in-law of the victim, who had escaped.

On 16 August 2020, the suspect was found in Stung Thmey village, Bramoy commune, Veal Veang district, Pursat province and was brought to Pursat Provincial Police for questioning.

In front of the police, the suspect confessed that he had beaten the victim, Nhang Vanny, with a hoe, twice in the skull, and once in the arm and dragged the body away and buried it.

The two men had been drinking, and an argument broke out which led to the killing.

The suspect was brought back to Siem Reap City by the Siem Reap City Police on August 17, 2020 and taken to the scene and sent to the court on the same day. POST NEWS