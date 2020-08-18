Prey Nup District: On the evening of August 16, 2020, in Veal Meas Village, Veal Renh Commune, Preah Sihanouk, a violent conflict broke out between Hort Phalla, a 58-year-old female and Pen In, a 70-year-old female, causing head injuries to the latter.

After the suspect walked over her rice field, arguing, the victim pulled a plastic pipe and hit the (younger) woman. The suspect then retaliated by attacking the older woman with a rice cutting sickle.

The victim was hospitalized, while the woman named Hort Phalla was brought in for questioning by police and detained to build a case. AREY