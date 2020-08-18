FEATURED Health Latest 

COVID-19: No New Cases, No New Recoveries

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on August 18, 2020 issued a press release stating that there have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 and no patients have left hospital on 17th and 18th..

As of 7:00 am on August 18, 2020, the status in Cambodia is as follows:

There were a total of 273 cases detected (54 females and 219 males).

The total number of treated patients nationwide was 238 (equivalent to 87.18% of the total cases), of which 50 were females and 188 were males.

A total of 35 patients remain in public and private hospitals: At Chak Angre Health Center, Phnom Penh, there are 27 patients (3 females and 24 males) at Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital, 3 males, 4 in Tbong Khmum province, and 1 at the Royal Phnom Penh Hospital (a Kazakh women).

There have been no reported cases since August 14. 81,637 tests have been carried out.

