Kandal: In July, there was an incident when a military officer pulled out a gun and hit the head of an army officer.

The above case happened on July 10, 2020 at 22:30 in Svay Chrum village, Svay Chrum commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province.

According to Colonel Men Sok Kheun, Police Inspector of Khsach Kandal District, the victim, Leang Sothy, male, 26 years old, a soldier from Svay Chrum Village, Svay Chrum Commune, Khsach Kandal District, Kandal Province was left with a bleeding head wound.

The suspect named Chea Sangha, male, 31 years old, an officer in the Phnom Penh Military Police Unit from Battambang was caught with a K54 handgun, number 55006467, and 8 bullets.

After arresting the perpetrator because the perpetrator, it was decided that, as he was a military officer, the incident was a minor offense, and there was no need to send the case to court. KBN