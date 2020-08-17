Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Kidnappers Caught In Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville: Three Chinese nationals who kidnapped a Chinese owner of a clothing store in Sihanoukville, were arrested by the Sihanoukville Police on August 17 , 2020 .

According to a source from the Sihanoukville Provincial Police , at 11:10 pm on August 13, the Chinese woman was kidnapped outside her clothing Coco, in village by three Chinese men in a Highlander car.

At 6:00 am on August 14 , 2020, the specialized force found the victim in a forest in Stung Hav district. After rescuing the victims, the specialized forces conducted a thorough search until August 15 , 2020 at 3:30 PM, the police arrested a suspect at the Royal Leehor Hotel and Casino and seized the vehicle though to have been involved.

After questioning the suspect, forces continued to detain 2 more suspects at 21.30 in Sangkat 4.

The police officer said that 3 suspects were WANG, Xiao Zhang, 38 an employee of a casino, Ran FU Chuan, 23, a restaurant manager and JIANG Hong, 26.

 The victim named WU Jiajia , female , 42,  suffered minor injuries during the kidnapping,

The three suspects, along with exhibits (including handcuffs and drug equipment), have now been referred to the Sihanoukville Provincial Court for legal action. NKD

