Svay Rieng: According to an official of the Provincial Department of Tourism, Chi Hor Temple is the oldest temple in Svay Rieng Province.

It is located in the northeastert in Prey Kdei village, Koki commune, Romeas Hek district, Svay Rieng province, about 58 kilometers away from the provincial town.

According to the source, the temple was built during the 6th century (Sambor Prei Kuk style pattern) on a hill 3 meters high, 50 meters square, along the riverfront on the Cambodian-Vietnamese border. Doors, windows, walls and other carvings are all made of burnt clay.