Preah Sihanouk Province : Police in Preah Sihanouk Province arrested an Indonesian suspect in connection with a case of illegal detention and torture at 11:50 pm on August 12, 2020.

The suspect is GO HENDRY SUNDJAYA, male, 42 years old, Indonesian, with a business selling clothes online, living in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

Exhibits seized include: 2 mobile phones (1 Iphone6 ​​and 1 Iphone7 Plush), 18 other cards, 1 passport (of the suspect), 2 wallets, 1 card wallet, 1 side backpack.

Prior to the incident, the Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate patrolling the streets in front of the International Airport (Kang Keng) in Ream commune, Prey Nup district, found an Indonesian male sitting on the sidewalk. He had many wounds on the on his body, especially on the wrist and neck. Police sent the victim to Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital and conducted a thorough search until they arrested an Indonesian suspect.

After interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had indeed detained and tortured the victim in an apartment he rented in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville from August 2, 2020 to August 12, 2020.

On the 12th at 6 pm, he drove the victim in his car and dropped him in front of Sihanoukville Airport for the victim to return to Indonesia.

The suspect confessed that the reason he arrested the victim and beat him was because the victim stole a total of $15,000 from him. KBN