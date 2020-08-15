Phnom Penh: On August 15, 2020, four COVID-19 patients were allowed to leave hospital after being treated.

The four men were:

A 25 year old from Kampong Cham Province, traveling from Russia, via Malaysia to Cambodia on July 19, 2020. The man had two negative test results and was released from Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital.

A 31-year-old man from Pursat city, Pursat province, a member of the United Nations who returned from Mali on a flight to Cambodia on July 10, 2020. The man had two negative test results and was released from the Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

A 25-year-old man from Tbong Khmum province, Krouch Chhmar district, was traveling from Indonesia on a flight to Cambodia on July 23, 2020. The man had two negative test results and was released from the Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

A 25-year-old man from Sangke District, Battambang Province, who was traveling from Pakistan via Malaysia to Cambodia on July 31, 2020. The man had two negative test results and was released from the Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

As of 7 a.m. on August 15, 2020, Cambodia had identified a total of 273 COVID-19 cases; 54 females and 219 males, according to the Ministry of Health. There were 229 patients who have been treated; 46 women and 183 men.

A total of 44 people are being treated in public and private hospitals. Two were hospitalized at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital (one Cambodian UN woman and one American woman), 33 at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh (4 women and 29 men). At Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital, there are 3 men, at Tbong Khmum Provincial Referral Hospital, there were 4 men, at Royal Phnom Penh Hospital, there are a Kazakh women and Canadian women.