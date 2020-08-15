Phnom Penh: According to the National Police General Commission, on August 15, 2020, two drug trafficking ringleaders who were involved in a shoot out with the authorities in Koh Pich were sent to court today.

On August 12, 2020 at 19:20, the Special Forces (A10) investigated a drug trafficking case on Street 143 near Sampov Meas Market, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

During the operation, police arrested a Chinese suspect named YI RISHI, aged around 25.

He was caught with about 25 grams of methamphetamine, and was questioned by police, who later at 21:40 used the information to go to Room 721 of Prince Diamond Condo in Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkar Morn district. As a result, the police arrested another suspect named Yav Valaket (YAOWALAK KETSAL), female, with Thai nationality.

When entering to arrest the suspect, another male came out of the room and fired on police and managed to escape.

1958.23 g of methamphetamine, ketamine and marijuana were found inside the room, along with scales and a 9 mm handgun, bullets and bloodstained clothing. POST NEWS