Phnom Penh: A Chinese man drove a Range Rover car at speed into a central divider, causing serious damage and injury.

The incident happened at 1 am on August 15, 2020 at the Chamkarmon traffic light along Norodom Street in Tonle Bassac Sangkat, Chamkarmon District, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Chinese man was seen driving a black Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL-2721 from south to north, at high speed.

When he reached the scene, he swerved to the left and hit the divider, and the car overturned on one side. The driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.



After the incident, local authorities arrived and contacted the specialized police. The car was taken to Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office, waiting for a solution later. NKD