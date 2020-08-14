Sihanoukville: Authorities said that at just past 10 pm on August 13, 2020, there was a case of kidnap caught on camera near the Coco clothing store on the corner of the old theater in Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville.



Authorities confirmed that there were 3 suspects who snatched a woman off the street- 2 who grabbed her and a driver of a Highlander.

The car then drove away towards National Road No. 4. Police are now investigating. RASMEI

A Chinese language news outlet has released the video. All those involved are thought to be Chinese nationals.

UPDATE: (7 pm , August 14) The victim has now been reported as freed, and police are still searching for the perpetrators.



