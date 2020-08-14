Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health press release on the morning of August 14, 2020, reported another Cambodian citizen tested positive for COVID-19, and had arrived from the United States.

According to the press release the latest patient is a 51-year-old Cambodian woman from Battambang Province. She traveled from the United States, transferred in South Korea, and arrived in Cambodia on July 31, 2020.

The results of the second test sample were positive for coronavirus on August 13, 2020, and the patient is currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

A 26-year-old Cambodian man from Kandal province, and another 22-year-old man from Chi Moan village, Krek commune, Krek district, Tbong Khmum province who were on a flight from Saudi Arabia and transferred in Malaysia, had two negative tests and were released from the health center.