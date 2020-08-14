Phnom Penh: A lucky young woman jumped out off her motorcycle just before a traffic accident between a cement bag trailer and a Honda Dream at 2:10 pm on August 14. 2020 on National Road 4 in front of Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to local sources, before the incident, the 2018 Honda Dream motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HE-6496 was driven by a young woman from east to west, next to the sewer. A red and white Hyundai concrete truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-6829, semi-trailer with license plate Phnom Penh 4A-5715, driven by a man came in the same direction. Fortunately, the young woman jumped out of the way before the collision and only the moto suffered damage (*not clear whether she landed in the sewer).

Immediately after the incident, the driver of the truck blamed the motorcyclist for driving into his vehicle, but many people stressed that the driver caused the accident. He then softened his attitude, and was willing to repair the motorcycle for the victim to end the story. POST NEWS