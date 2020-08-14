Poipet City: Police at Poipet International Border Crossing on August 14, 2020, accepted 37 illegal Cambodian migrant workers sent by Thai authorities, including 9 females and 2 children.

The above workers were educated and instructed by the police and then handed over to the Poipet Samchat Center Workers’ Reception Team for further work.

At the same time, Thai authorities continue to close the border gates, which are not yet open to; ambulances and heavy trucks are still allowed to pass.



It is claimed that some Cambodian workers continue to cross the border illegally, seemingly regardless of health problems and ignoring the instructions of the authorities. NKD