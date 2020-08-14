Phnom Penh: On August 14, 2020, the Joint Task Force of the Anti-Counterfeit Products Committee of the CPPCC investigating a counterfeit cigarette production and distribution site in Phnom Penh’s Po Sen Chey district sent 18 foreign suspects to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

The Counterfeit Counterfeit Committee said that on August 11, 2020, an inter-ministerial working group under the coordination of Mr. Say Nora, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court investigated a crime syndicate producing cigarettes without a license and forging well-known brands in Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Po Sen Chey, Phnom Penh.



As a result, the police found a total of 25 tons of counterfeit raw materials, large-scale machines and cigarettes ready to be exported. 18 foreign suspects (15 Chinese and 3 Vietnamese) working for a Chinese kingpin. The crackdown came after the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee received a complaint from SHANGHAI TOBACCO GROUP CO., LTD. .

The 18 foreigners (all male) were sent to the Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to continue the legal proceedings. PPR